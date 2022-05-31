Hundreds attend Eagle Point National Cemetery for first public Memorial Day ceremony in three years

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter May 30, 2022

EAGLE POINT, Ore — Events to honor fallen men and women veterans were held throughout the nation Monday, including one of the biggest in southern Oregon.

Hundreds gathered at Eagle Point National Cemetery to pay tribute, in its first public Memorial Day ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic.

A time to solemnly remember, to ensure that none of us never forget our fallen,” David Holt, director at VA SORCC in White City, said. “All for the rights which we still cherish today – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Rights that brave young men and women, still volunteer for today.” 

RELATED: Central Point students place more than 23k flags at E.P. cemetery, ahead of first public ceremony since 2019

The ceremony was welcomed with flyovers from the U.S. Army and the 173rd fighter wing out of Klamath Falls.

Oregon’s United States Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Congressman Cliff Bentz were guest speakers at the event. Each, sharing words on the importance of the event and the current state of the country.

Officials also thanked Scenic Middle School for continuing its decades-long tradition, of placing more than 26,000 flags at each grave site for the veterans.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content