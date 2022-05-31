Hundreds attend Eagle Point National Cemetery for first public Memorial Day ceremony in three years

EAGLE POINT, Ore — Events to honor fallen men and women veterans were held throughout the nation Monday, including one of the biggest in southern Oregon.

Hundreds gathered at Eagle Point National Cemetery to pay tribute, in its first public Memorial Day ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“A time to solemnly remember, to ensure that none of us never forget our fallen,” David Holt, director at VA SORCC in White City, said. “All for the rights which we still cherish today – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Rights that brave young men and women, still volunteer for today.”

The ceremony was welcomed with flyovers from the U.S. Army and the 173rd fighter wing out of Klamath Falls.

Oregon’s United States Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Congressman Cliff Bentz were guest speakers at the event. Each, sharing words on the importance of the event and the current state of the country.

Officials also thanked Scenic Middle School for continuing its decades-long tradition, of placing more than 26,000 flags at each grave site for the veterans.