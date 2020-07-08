Outdoor seating in Ashland Plaza a success, city leaders say

ASHLAND, Ore. — If you ventured to downtown Ashland over the holiday weekend, things may have looked a bit different.
The plaza was blocked off to cars with added outdoor seating to celebrate Independence Day.
The Ashland Chamber of Commerce says it was a trial run to see if they could draw tourism to the city while also enforcing social distancing.
The chamber says it was a huge success.
“To safely experience Ashland and bring back our vitality of what we know… our excellent culinary scene and our amenities that many folks love, not only visitors, as well as locals and residents too,” said Katharine Cato, Ashland Chamber of Commerce.
The outdoor seating will be used for Ashland’s new summer series which officially kicks off this weekend and ends in September.
Every weekend will have a different theme, from Harry Potter’s birthday party to the Fall Harvest Festival.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.