Over 100 million Capital One accounts compromised

(CNN) – Capital One says a hacker gained access to more than 100 million customer accounts and credit card applications earlier this year.
The company said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised.
Capital One said it fixed the vulnerability exploited in the breach, that it’s unlikely the data was used for fraud or disseminated, but it’s still investigating and it will notify people affected by the breach and provide free credit monitoring and identity protection.
The Justice Department says 33-year-old Paige Thompson, a former tech company software engineer, was arrested for the breach.