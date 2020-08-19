Over 30 California wildfires force thousands to flee

Strike teams rushed into communities overnight as families rushed to get out.
Thousands have been forced to evacuate, with close to 40 wildfires burning out of control and growing, pushed by extreme heat and gusting winds.
“We are at the mercy of Mother Nature today because of that,” CAL FIRE Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said Wednesday.
Battling from the air and along the front lines on the ground, crews continue to throw everything they have at the fires, but the magnitude and intensity of the outbreak is stretching them to their limits.
“The resources are stretched thin. we are going to do as much as we can with limited resources we have,” Cox said, adding “I hope we are standing up here in a few days with much better news about numbers of resources we have, but it’s going to be a rough few days.”
