Pacific Power warns of outages ahead of storm

MEDFORD, Ore. – A forecasted storm could cause power outages in Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Pacific Power said the prospect of high winds and snow Tuesday and Wednesday is prompting them to remind customers to take precautions.
“Snow and high winds can knock down trees and powerlines causing power outages,” said David Lucas, Pacific Power vice president, operations. “We are staging additional crews and equipment in preparation for the storm projected to impact Southern Oregon and Northern California mid-day Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. With the storm having the potential to affect holiday celebrations, we are pulling out all the stops to mobilize or crews as needed.”
According to Pacific Power, every home should have the following items in case of a power outage:
- Flashlight
- Battery-operated radio and clock
- Extra batteries
- Non-perishable foods
- Manual can opener
- Bottled water
- Blankets
Pacific Power also said people should stay away from any downed power and utility lines.
For the latest information about the storm, visit https://www.weather.gov/mfr/