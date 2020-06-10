PacificCorp pays $3.4M to settle Ramsey Canyon Fire lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. – A regional power company is paying a $3.4 million settlement in connection with the Ramsey Canyon Fire that burned 1,888 acres of forestland in Jackson County.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a PacificCorp transmission line started the fire on August 22, 2018.
The United States sued PacificCorp for $4.8 million in damages. On June 9, 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they reached an agreement with PacificCorp that will see the utility provider shelling out $3.4 million.
“Oregon’s forest resources are important to the well-being and economy of dozens of small communities, and the BLM manages these resources for the benefit of all Americans. The loss of these lands and the cost of fighting this fire represent a significant loss to taxpayers, and we’re pleased this settlement will help recoup those costs,” said William Perry Pendley, BLM Deputy Director, Policy and Programs. “Congratulations to the career BLM employees who provided the expertise to assess the damage done to the public’s lands and to recover these costs for the benefit of the American taxpayer.”
The settlement was reportedly not an admission of guilt on behalf of PacificCorp.