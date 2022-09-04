PacifiCorp sued in connection to McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif – Pacific Power’s parent company, PacifiCorp is being sued for allegedly starting the deadly McKinney Fire.

A new lawsuit alleges the fire that went on to cover more than 60,000 acres, destroying more than 100 homes and taking four lives, was started by PacifiCorp equipment that created sparks, igniting nearby dry vegetation.

Frantz Law Group, a law firm that specializes in representing victims of wildfires, has filed a complaint alleging that PacifiCorp neglected to provide maintenance on one of its power lines starting the fire.

“You have requirements to cut your vegetation back if you are a public utility. If you don’t do it then you have this problem, and I think that’s what happened here. They’re on notice here, they’ve got to step up their act and bury the equipment if you can’t maintain it if you can’t inspect it,” said Senior Attorney, James P. Frantz.

Frantz says PacifiCorp has not responded to its lawsuit. He says the firm is looking to recover losses for fire victims that are not covered by insurance companies.