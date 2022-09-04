Mountain Fire is growing and fast

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County continues to grow rapidly.

The fire is now at 8,460 acres and is 10% contained. Firefighters warn that strong winds in the area bring the risk of long-range spot fires.

Fire officials say they are working to protect homes and strengthen control lines. Cal Fire says currently, about 700 homes are threatened.

“For the entire period that we have taken records only three percent of the days are worse than what we are dealing with now. You add a little wind and then get an ignition, you end up with these types of fires,” said Fire Behavior Analyst, Troy Velin.

Cal Fire says there are over eight hundred firefighters working on the fire.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office made new mandatory evacuation orders on September 4th in response to the fast-moving fire.

The new evacuation orders are for zones SIS 2334-B and 2331-A. An evacuation order means you must leave immediately.

For the latest evacuation information visit Zonehaven here. You can also visit the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services on Facebook.