Paid Family Medical Leave Bill signed into Oregon law

SALEM, Ore. – What’s being called the most progressive family medical leave bill in the country was signed into law today by Governor Kate Brown. The newly signed House Bill 2005 requires employers to provide paid time off for up to 12 weeks of leave for various health-related reasons.

With this new act, employees can use this time to care for a new baby, recover from a serious illness or support newly adopted or foster children. It also provides paid time off for victims of domestic violence and guarantees 100% of wages to low-income workers.

A mother we spoke with today says though she’s happy this kind of leave is being approved, families could still use more time.

“Families in America struggle to make it work” butt “You really do need six months off as a family to adjust to your new baby or adding another baby to a family with kids already,” mother of three, Brittany said.

It will be some time before anyone can take advantage of the new law, it doesn’t begin until 2023. Like all things, nothing is free, both employers and employees contribute through a payroll tax. Only businesses with 25 or more employees will be required to provide the coverage.

