Social Security scam calls on the rise

SALEM, Ore. – A Social Security scam targeting Oregonians has become widespread enough to catch the attention of the Oregon Department of Revenue.
State officials said they’re seeing a spike in reports from concerned citizens regarding suspicious phone calls. “The callers fraudulently identify themselves as Social Security representatives and threaten the taxpayer with deactivating their Social Security number or account because of suspicious activity,” the ODR said.
Scammers can appear to be calling from the actual Social Security Administration number: 1-800-772-1213. However, that number is falsified.
Scammers may ask for personal information, including bank account numbers and Social Security numbers. Officials say never give any of those numbers to anyone who contacts you over the phone.
If you receive a suspicious call, you’re advised to hang up and call the actual Social Security Administration directly at 1-800-772-1213. You can also notify the Federal Trade Commission at http://www.ftc.gov/complaint or call the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271