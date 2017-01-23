Pair get stuck in California avalanche

Alpine Meadows, Calif. (KCRA) — Two men made the most of their time getting stuck in a vehicle that was overrun by an avalanche on Highway 89 near Alpine Meadows.
The avalanche sent snow rolling down the hill at Alpine Meadows about 12:45 a.m.
The snow from the slide was cleared from the road several hours after the avalanche, but Highway 89 between Squaw Valley Road and Tahoe City was closed until about noon for avalanche control operations.
David Ortiz and Neale Allen Shutler were stuck in one of the cars that was covered in snow in the avalanche and are thankful for the firefighters who had them out within an hour. They spoke with KCRA about what they experienced:
“There was a huge gust of wind and a brief whiteout where I tried to slow down. As soon as that was over, I saw a little pile of snow in front of me that I hit and then the avalanche came tumbling on top of us,” the pair said. “Probably two to three feet of snow came down.”
The men then described what they did to stay warm and have some good advice for anyone who gets stuck in the snow.
“First thing we did, and the most important thing to do, was turn the car off. Carbon monoxide fumes don’t have anywhere to go but back int he car, and you will suffocate very quickly,” Ortiz and Shutler said. “We got some blankets out of the back, took off our wet socks and called my mom.”
Several schools in the Sierra are closed Monday as the region deals with more fresh powder that’s on tap to fall in the mountains and into the foothills.