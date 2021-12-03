Parents of Michigan high school shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 3, 2021

OXFORD, Mich. (WDIV/CNN) – The parents of the 15-year-old charged in this week’s deadly shooting at a Michigan high school are now facing charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were both charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Legal analysts say prosecutors will try to show that Ethan Crumbley’s parents were criminally negligent and contributed to Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

Four teens were killed and seven people were hurt.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. K-12 campus since 2018.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: