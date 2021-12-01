Fourth student dies after Michigan school shooting, suspect charged with murder

OXFORD, Mich. – A fourth student died in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Michigan school as murder charges were announced against the teen accused of killing him.

17-year-old Justin Shilling passed away Wednesday morning, a day after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbly allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School north of Detroit.

The other students who were killed were identified as Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Tate Myre, 16.

Seven others were seriously wounded, including a teacher.

Authorities searched the alleged gunman’s home overnight, hoping to discern a motive.

“It is clear that he came out with the intent to kill people,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We believe we have some writings that contain some of his thoughts and they’re beginning to go through that.”

Amid the tragedy, the sheriff is crediting students and first responders for their life-saving actions

“We know that the classrooms were barricaded in a form and fashion that we trained with them and encouraged them to do.” Sheriff Bouchard said. “And I think that saved lives.”

Crumbly is being charged as an adult with four counts of murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is a developing story. Check https://nbcnews.to/3EhMShy for updates.