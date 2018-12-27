Patrons look forward to Morning Glory cookbook release

MEDFORD, Ore.– A popular local breakfast joint in Ashland is set to release a cookbook in the new year.
Morning Glory customers are eagerly looking forward to its release and wondering what will be inside. Many of the those at the restaurant on Wednesday shared what they were most excited for and what favorite dishes they hope would be inside.
While it’s typically a local place, many visitors coming into town for the holidays were enjoying it as well.
“The applewood smoked bacon omelette,” said Dane Anderson, a Grants Pass resident. “I love that.”
“It’s hard to find crispy hash browns like this anymore,” said Ethan Summers, a visitor from Santa Cruz, California. “They’re very, very good.”
But soon after the new year, patrons and fans of Morning Glory are getting a chance to take home some of their favorite dishes home in the form of a new cookbook.
“Their polenta cakes. I crave them, they’re so fantastic,” said Danielle, an Ashland resident who came with her son Ivan. “So if I could have that recipe I would be a happy girl.”
Needless to say, many are wondering what will be in it.
“I’d like to know how they make their pancakes or their Belgian waffles,” said Ivan. “I have a very big sweet tooth.”
Or hoping their favorites will be included.
“I like the lemon butter on the pancakes too,” said Anderson. ” I looked it up online on how to make something like that but I never got a good recipe before.”
Some even had suggestions of what should be in the book.
“It should have pop-up menu items especially with additions like you could have a back flap where you have eggs and bacon and parsley and you can pull those out and add them to your own pop-up omelette,” said Summers.
But here’s hoping for the sake of everyone’s their favorite item finds its way onto the page.
The Morning Glory cookbook is set to be released beginning of the new year. According to the owner, Patty Groth, who wasn’t available to speak on Wednesday, a release party for the book is scheduled for January 26.
