PBS NewsHour co-founder Jim Lehrer dies at 85

(NBC) Jim Lehrer, a journalist who co-founded the PBS’ Nightly newscast, has died.
Lehrer anchored the public television nightly newscast for 36 years before retiring in 2011.
PBS confirmed his death at the age of 85 Thursday.
Lehrer moderated a dozen presidential debates, more than anyone else in U.S. history, according to PBS.
He also authored 20 novels, three memoirs and several plays, and was the recipient of countless journalism awards.
Lehrer is survived by his wife, Kate; three daughters, Jamie, Lucy, and Amanda; and six grandchildren.