“Sasquatch spotted!!!” Washington State DOT says

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. – Something strange was caught on a Washington State traffic camera, and the Washington State Department of Transportation has a theory as to what it could be.
In a tweet Wednesday, WSDOT shared some images from a webcam on Sherman Pass. The images show what appears to be a dark object in front of a tree. “Sasquatch spotted!!!” WDOT said. “If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!”
WSDOT even said they even checked the summit near the camera to see if they could find evidence of Sasquatch. “No such luck,” they stated.
A day after the tweet was published, video footage was shared from Snoqualmie Pass showing a mysterious figure walking over the wildlife crossing on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. “I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes,” WSDOT said.
I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes. @wsdot_east showed him on Sherman Pass the other day and now he is on the wildlife overcrossing on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass. #doyoubelieve pic.twitter.com/gysrH5wG2r— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 23, 2020
While the existence of Sasquatch is dismissed by many, the person running WSDOT East’s Twitter appears to be a believer.