Peerless Hotel recognized as a top wine country hotel

Ashland, Ore. — While Southern Oregon’s wineries have been gaining recognition, hotels in the area are also being acknowledged for their achievements.
The Peerless Hotel located in Ashland was awarded a place this year as one of the top 10 wine country hotels in the nation, according to USA Today.
Editors from 10Best, partnered with experts within the American wine industry, nominated The Peerless along with 19 other hotels. They were then chosen, along with nine others, by popular vote within 10Best’s readership.
USA Today also recognized The Peerless Hotel as one of Oregon’s most romantic B&B’s.
“We have a beautiful restaurant, great grounds, wonderful ownership and everything about it we want to continue to improve,” said Michael Biggs, the general manager of The Peerless Hotel. “The Rogue Valley has become such a Mecca for the winery syndicate – to get the recognition as a wine country hotel is just really, really a great honor.”
The Peerless Hotel was one of four other hotels not located in California’s renowned wine country.