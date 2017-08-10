Person of interest sought in missing mom case

Keizer, Ore. (KOIN/CNN Newsource) – On Saturday, July 15th, 26-year-old Cynthia Martinez went to a birthday party in Woodburn.
Detectives say she then went to Tequila Nights Bar and Grill in Keizer around 12:30 Sunday morning, and was seen walking out with two Hispanic men, and leaving in a blue Honda Odyseey.
One of the men, 30-year-old Jaime Alvarez Olivera, is now a person of interest.
“We have since recovered that minivan, but we have not had the opportunity to locate Jaime,” Keizer Police Deputy Chief Jeff Kuhns said, “We are confident that he is no longer in the Marion County area.”
Detectives say Alvarez Olivera is a laborer who harvests berries, but explains he hasn’t shown up for work since and they want to talk to anyone who might know him.
“Please return our daughter, alive and well. And may god forgive him,” said Cynthia’s mother, Angelica Castillo. “Our family is broken up. Her children need her, we need her. We’re just asking for anybody with any information, please, please, call the tip line. To call us, whatever is comfortable. We just need our baby back.”