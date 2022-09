JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A woman who went missing in Josephine County last week has been found.

On August 31, 46-year-old Jeannie M. Patterson disappeared in the area of North Boundary Avenue in Cave Junction. She reportedly left the area on foot with some belongings on her way to an unknown location. She was reported missing a few days later.

On September 9, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson was “located.” Investigators provided no further information about the case.