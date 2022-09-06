Kelly Shelter moves to Medford Navigation Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – Residents of the Kelly Shelter in Medford have been moved to the new Medford Navigation Center.

Rogue Retreat was contracted by the city to operate the Navigation Center. The low-barrier emergency shelter will connect people experiencing homelessness to health services, permanent housing, and public benefits.

The City of Medford said residents will see numerous upgrades compared to the Kelly Shelter, including more space, an indoor kennel area for service dogs, and five non-congregate rooms for families.

While residents have been moved, there is still work to be done on coordinated service office spaces at the Navigation Center. Once it’s completed, it will be able to offer coordinated services.

The former Kelly Shelter will now serve as a permanent severe weather shelter, according to the City of Medford. With extreme heat in the forecast, it will be open on Tuesday, September 6 from noon until 8 p.m. at 324 West 6th Street in Medford.

The Medford Navigation Center is located at 685 and 691 Market Street, near the Bear Creek Greenway.