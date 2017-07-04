Pet owners turn to pot to ease Fourth of July anxiety

San Francisco, Calif. – Fourth of July fireworks can cause anxiety for some pets. Now, some California pet owners are turning to an herbal remedy for their dogs’ holiday stress.
KNTV reports one Bay Area pet owner is turning to cannabis to calm their pet.
“I don’t want him to be stressed out, especially over something as insignificant as fireworks,” Zugeiryd Garcia-Barrera said.
This Fourth of July, Garcia-Barrera’s dog will be given medical marijuana to ease its anxiety.
However, this isn’t the same pot people use. The special treats are infused with CBD (cannabidiol) extracted from industrial hemp.
“It’s less than 3% THC, doesn’t get the dogs high,” said Holistic Hound store owner Heidi Hill.
Dr. Tom Hansen with San Francisco Veterinary Specialists said there is anecdotal evidence the drug works, but there is no science behind it because it’s a Schedule 1 drug. “Not allowed to study it,” commented Hansen.
Experts say pet owners should follow instructions carefully if they’re using CBD products to calm their pets.