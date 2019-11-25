Pet safety during Thanksgiving

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – If you have furry family members, you’ll want to keep them safe around the Thanksgiving dinner table.
The Animal Veterinary Medical Association says there are several foods your pets shouldn’t get a hold of. Turkey or turkey skin can cause a life-threatening condition in pets known as pancreatitis, as fatty-foods are hard for animals to digest.
Onions, raisins and grapes are poisonous, as well as the artificial sweetener xylitol, and chocolate.
If you believe your pet has been poisoned or eaten something it shouldn’t have, call your veterinarian or local veterinary emergency clinic immediately.
The AVMA says if you’re having a holiday party, it may be a good idea to put your pet in another room or a crate to make it less stressful with so many people around. And if you’re traveling, the AVMA says pets should be restrained in a carrier and kept away from airbags.
For more tips from the AVMA, visit https://www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Pages/thanksgiving-pet-safety.aspx