Phoenix High School raising money for Maui school

PHOENIX, Ore. – Phoenix High School is hosting a fundraiser for a school impacted by the Maui wildfire.

The Lahaina fire hit home for many Phoenix High School students who lost their homes in the Almeda Fire so they’re raising money for Lahainaluna High School on October 25.

Students will be selling Hawaiian Barbecue plates and T shirts outside the gym after the homecoming parade. You can also drop off cash or checks to Phoenix High’s office at 745 North Rose Street.

For more information you can visit the Phoenix High School website

