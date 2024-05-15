Phoenix Talent School District to host Community Health & Wellness Fair

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Phoenix Talent School District is hosting its second annual Community Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday.

The event welcomes over 50 health providers and will include topics such as dental health, women’s health as well as preventative care information.

Attendees can enjoy free lunch, resources, giveaways, and raffle prizes.

There will be a bounce house and other kids activities.

The health & wellness fair is happening at Phoenix Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

