Phoenix-Talent SD receives $1 million for new solar energy project

TALENT, Ore. – The Phoenix-Talent School District recently received a million-dollar grant for energy improvements.

The district says it’s been awarded the grant from the Oregon Department of Energy to install solar equipment and battery storage at Talent Middle School.

Jon McCalip, director of facilities and projects for Phoenix-Talent SD, says the estimated $13 thousand saved in energy each year will benefit students at all schools in the district.

“Well it goes back to the general funds which funds programs for the students,” McCalip explained. “So it’s students across the whole district, not just Talent Middle School, because it’s cost savings for the district.”

McCalip says they hope to have the project finished by June 2024.

Phoenix-Talent SD was one of 39 in the state to receive funding from the Department of Energy.

Southern Oregon University had also been awarded $1 million in funding for new solar projects on campus.

A breakdown of all the local awardees can be found below:

Construction Resilience | $1,000,000 Talent Middle School installation of 103kW net-metered, ground-mounted PV solar with 560kWh of battery storage and microgrid controllers for off-grid operations, including as an emergency shelter. Southern Oregon University | Construction Renewable | $1,000,000

| Construction Renewable | $1,000,000 Construction of a net-metered 338 kW (DC) solar PV array on elevated parking structures with shading benefit, including installation of eight additional EV charging stations to benefit Southern Oregon University students and the Ashland community. City of Ashland | Planning Renewable | $98,840

| Planning Renewable | $98,840 Planning for up to a 1MW net-metered solar farm for a low-income community solar program. City of Talent | Construction Resilience | $116,635

| Construction Resilience | $116,635 Construction of a net-metered 33.6kW solar PV system using three solar tracking stands at two sites in Talent. One site will include 10kW of battery storage with backup power provided to a community center that serves as an emergency operations center. Medford School District | Planning Renewable | $85,000

| Planning Renewable | $85,000 Planning for net-metered solar PV at two schools, paired with EV charging and possibly battery storage Rogue Community College | Planning Resilience | $100,000

