Prescribed burn season starts in south central Oregon

Lakeview, Ore. – This week marks the start of the fall prescribed burn season in south central Oregon, and residents may start to see smoke in the area once again.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said they will begin prescribed burning beginning the first week of October as weather allows. Residents may see smoke rising above public lands during the next few months as crews conduct the controlled burns.
According to SCOFMP, “Prescribed burns are a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels (overgrown vegetation). They can help decrease the threat of high intensity, high severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat.”
Public notices will be made before any prescribed burns are ignited.