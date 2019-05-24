Home
Plea change in crash that killed 7-year-old

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local man accused of killing a seven-year-old girl in a deadly crash last year is changing his plea.

It happened on Highway 140 in January of 2018. Police say then 23-year-old Devyn Baldovino rear ended a woman with her three young children inside, killing one of them.

The other two and the mom, Jordan Bailey, were sent to a local hospital.

Baldovino is being charged with criminally negligent homicide. He was originally indicted back in October and pleaded not guilty.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for May 28 but court records show that was cancelled, as prosecutors expect him to change his plea.

That’s expected to happen on June 20,  NBC5 News will be there in court and we’ll bring you the full story.

