Plea change in crash that killed 7-year-old

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local man accused of killing a seven-year-old girl in a deadly crash last year is changing his plea.
It happened on Highway 140 in January of 2018. Police say then 23-year-old Devyn Baldovino rear ended a woman with her three young children inside, killing one of them.
The other two and the mom, Jordan Bailey, were sent to a local hospital.
Baldovino is being charged with criminally negligent homicide. He was originally indicted back in October and pleaded not guilty.
A pre-trial conference was scheduled for May 28 but court records show that was cancelled, as prosecutors expect him to change his plea.
That’s expected to happen on June 20, NBC5 News will be there in court and we’ll bring you the full story.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).