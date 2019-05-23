Home
Cascade-Siskiyou Nat’l Monument boundary changes not sought by U.S. Secretary of the Interior

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Interior Secretary said he has no plans to make changes to national monuments, including the one in our own backyard. That’s according to the Associated Press.

The comments were made during a Senate subcommittee meeting reviewing the department’s proposed 2020 budget.

When asked if Secretary David Bernhardt was considering pursuing the changes proposed by former Secretary Ryan Zinke, he answered, “I think the answer is: no.”

One of those proposals was shrinking the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

And while the secretary said he has no plans, the decision would ultimately be up to President Donald Trump.

