Police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed cab driver

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who allegedly robbed a cab driver in Medford is now behind bars.
On May 29, a female cab driver reportedly picked up a fare at the Bear Creek Shopping Center. She drove the man to two separate locations, which took about 20 minutes. While in the 700 block of Northwood Avenue, the fare displayed what appeared to be a gun and robbed the cab driver.
According to the Medford Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of the robbery just after 11:00 a.m. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the suspect, who officers tried to track down using a police K9. They weren’t able to find the suspect, but the K9 was able to sniff out evidence the suspect left behind near some apartments on Spring Street.
MPD said the cab was processed by a forensic technician.
Based on the evidence collected, detectives said they identified the suspect as 27-year-old Raymond William Mathes Jr., who is no stranger to law enforcement officers.
At about 7:30 p.m. on May 30, an MPD officer saw Mathes in the parking lot of CSL Plasma on Riverside Avenue. Mathes fled on foot, but the officer was able to chase him down and make an arrest.
Mathes was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and charged with robbery in the second degree and violating the terms of his parole in relation to a burglary charge.
Detectives found the weapon involved and determined it was BB gun that very closely resembled a real firearm.
Detectives said they believe the robbery was motivated in part by Mathes’ addiction to heroin.