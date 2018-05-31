Manhunt follows Tennessee deputy’s shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC News) – Tennessee law enforcement officials are intensifying their search for an accused cop killer after arresting and charging a woman overnight in connection with the case.
Police are searching for Steven Wiggins, the man suspected of gunning down Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker.
Baker was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle when he was shot and killed.
Investigators say evidence led them to Wiggins, a man with a long criminal history, as a suspect.
Late Wednesday 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. Castro-Miles reported to police that Wiggins had assaulted her and taken her car without permission on Tuesday. They now say she “participated in the incident” that ended with Sgt. Baker’s death.
