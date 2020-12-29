Police ask for help in Lincoln County death investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a young girl who was found dead in rural Lincoln County.
Oregon State Police detectives said on December 10, human remains were found at H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, a heavily-wooded state park east of Lincoln City.
At the time, no further information was provided by investigators.
On December 29, detectives released more details. They said the remains found were that of a girl, estimated to be between 6.5 to 10 years old. She’s about 3’10” to 4’6” tall and had long hair that’s dark brown or black.
The girl’s race and ethnicity have not yet been determined and DNA analysis is not yet complete, OSP said.
Detectives said the girl was probably dead for at least a month before she was discovered.
A cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 1-800-422-0776.