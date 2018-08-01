Police I.D. man found dead in Bear Creek

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have released the identity of a man found dead in Bear Creek.
On July 29, Medford police responded to reports of a body in the creek just south of East Barnett Road near Black Bear Diner.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to confirm the presence of a body and called in Medford Fire-Rescue for help with the recovery.
Medical examiners believed the body was in the water for less than a week. They described the victim as a man about five feet, six inches to six feet tall. He was wearing a black “Raiders” t-shirt and blue shorts.
Eventually, MPD talked with a woman who said her boyfriend, identified as Bradley Lewis Spurgeon, had been missing since July 23. He had reportedly disappeared from a transient camp about 200 yards upstream from where the body was found.
On August 1, investigators announced forensic testing results confirmed the body found in the creek was that of Spurgeon. He was 49 years old.
Police said they don’t yet know exactly how Spurgeon died, but foul play is not suspected.
Spurgeon’s family members have been told about the death.