Some evacuation levels near the Taylor Creek Fire downgraded

Update (08/01/18 1:40 p.m.) – Some areas previously under a Leve 2 (be set) evacuation notice in Josephine County are being downgraded to Level 1 (be ready.) Residents sought of Quartz Creek Raod, West of Hugo Road and Azalea Drive, North from Robertson Bridge Road and west from the Level 2 area are now under Level 1 notices.
The new notice also encompasses Crow Road, East Crow Road, Janice Way, Donet Lane, Ward Road, Dogwood Drive, Catalpa Drive, Abegg Road, Highland Ranch Road and all secondary Roads connected with these road systems.
Update (07/31/18 5:20 p.m.) – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued the following evacuation level change from Shan Creek to Robertson Bridge at 6:00 p.m. on July 31:
“Due to the progress made on the Taylor Creek wildfire, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a downgrade from a Level 3 “GO” status to a Level 2 “BE SET” notice for the residents on Riverbanks Road from Shan Creek Road to Robertson Bridge, including Shan Creek Road, Rocking Horse Drive, Peaceful Valley Lane, Burnette Road, Rossier Lane, Buttercup Street and Griffin Road.
“As a reminder, a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation means you must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
“Pickett Creek Road including secondary roads off of Pickett Creek Road are still on a Level 3 “GO” notice.”
Original Story: JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – More residents around the Taylor Creek Fire in Josephine County are being told they need to leave the area immediately. On the afternoon of July 31, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said a Level 3 (go) evacuation warning was extended to residents on Galice Road between—and including—3153 and 4848. Residents on Abegg Road above—and including—3000 Abegg Road were placed under a Level 3 evacuation notice as well.
Several other residences in the area were placed under new Level 2 (be set) evacuation notices. They’re highlighting in bold in the list below.
The lightning-sparked Taylor Creek started after a thunderstorm swept over the area on July 15. Since then, the fire—once part of the Garner Complex—has grown to nearly 25,000 acres. It’s currently 20% contained.
The fire has triggered numerous and ever-changing evacuation notices and area closures. The latest closure restricted access to public land in Josephine County along Merlin-Galice Road (Josephine County Road #2400 and #2401 from the Hog Creek boat Ramp north and west to the Rainie Falls Trailhead. As of July 31, those areas will be closed to unauthorized entry. The Bureau of Land Management will post signs at all main entry points.
Many boating access points on the Rogue River were also closed due to the Taylor Creek Fire. According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, the river is closed to all recreational use between Hog Creek Boat Ramp and the Galice Boat Ramp. Rafters and boaters are encouraged to visit OSMB’s interactive map for the latest information. They’re also encouraged to watch out for helicopters in the area gathering water for fire suppression.
The following evacuation notices were made on Sunday evening with the most recent evacuations in bold:
- Level 3 (go)
- Galice Road between and including 3153 and 4849
- Abegg Road above and including 3000 Abegg Road
- West Pickett Creek Road
- Shan Creek Road
- Oak Flat Community on Illinois River Road
- Taylor Creek Road near Galice Road including 600 Taylor Creek Road, 8599 Galice Road, 8585 Galice Road, 8581 Galice Road, 8529 Galice Road and 8519 Galice Road
- Pickett Creek Road including secondary roads
- All residences on Riverbanks Road between Shan Creek Road and Riverbanks Road at Lower River Road
- Level 2 (be set)
- Galice Road between 2396 and 4880
- Hog Creek Road between 200 and 4776
- Rogue Rime Drive between 200 and 585
- Thornridge Lane between 150 and 344
- Thornbrook Drive between 160 and 855
- Abegg Road between 801 and 2747
- All of Lancelot Drive
- All of Ray Drive
- All of Waggle Way
- Limpy Creek Road from Riverbanks Road to 1230 Limpy Creek Road
- Limpy Creek Road addresses from 1230 Limpy Creek Road and above
- Dutcher Creek Road including secondary roads
- Riverbanks Road between Shan Creek Road and 3550 block Riverbanks Road including all secondary roads and streets
- Galice Road from Stratton Creek to 12303 Galice Road including residences off Galice Creek Road and Peavine Road (Galice Creek Road – addresses 257, 289, 1045, 1750, 1311 and Galice Road – Indian Mary Park and addresses 8500, 8000, 6755 are under Level 3 evacuations)
- Illinois River Road from milepost 2.5 to the Oak Flat community.
- Level 1 (be ready)
- All residences north of Redwood Highway including residences located on Little Cheyenne Trail, Round Prairie, Minnow Lane, Firview Lane, Splendor Drive, Wonder Land, Wild Raspberry Court, Newt Gulch Road, Waters Creek Road and private roads/driveways.
Roadblocks have been established at the following locations:
- Riverbanks Road at U.S. Highway 199
- Lower River Road at Robertson Bridge Road
- Briggs Valley Road at U.S. Highway 199
- Taylor Creek Road at Galice Road
Griffin County Park was closed Monday due to the proximity of the Taylor Creek Fire. Galice Road was also closed to all traffic between Stratton Creek Road and Taylor Creek Road. The duration of the road closure is not yet known.
To sign up for Josephine County’s emergency notification system, visit http://www.rvem.org.