Police investigating apparent hoax 911 call

Merlin, Ore. – Police are investigating what appears to be a hoax call reporting a shooting in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said they responded to a reported shooting on Stonebrook in Merlin on October 8 at about 3:45 a.m. The 911 call came from a “victim”–possibly Michael M. Stevens–who said he had been shot and was hiding from the shooter in nearby woods.
Dispatchers kept the man on the phone while police responded to the area and detained the alleged “suspect.” Stevens wasn’t located anywhere near the scene. The location of the call was tracked to a nearby ditch where a phone was found abandoned.
Investigators say the incident appears to be a hoax “which put many people’s lives in danger and tied up resources as part of the prank.”
Now, police are asking for the public’s help locating or identifying the person who called 911 to report the “shooting.” Anyone with information is asked to call 541-664-4600.