Police K9 “Gunner” passes away

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A retired police dog credited with saving multiple lives passed away over the weekend.
K9 “Gunner” began his career as a police K9 with the Klamath Falls Police Department in 2007.
KFPD said Gunner retired in 2017 after nearly 10 years of service. He passed away on July 15, 2017 at the age of 12.
Police said Gunner was deployed over 1,100 times during his career in operations across the area.
In 2011, he participated in a Medford operation that ended with the arrest of 23 individuals associated with a drug trafficking organization, according to KFPD.
Two years later, Gunner took part in Operation Trojan Horse, an investigation that culminated with the arrest of 38 suspects and the dismantling of “a violent drug organization linked to Mexican drug cartels,” police said.
According to police, Gunner was awarded the “Medal of Valor” in 2014 after he located and engaged a homicide suspect who was exchanging gunfire with officers. He’s credited with saving three lives in the incident.
KFPD said Gunner was responsible for locating 99 suspects during his career.
“Gunner was an invaluable member of our department and he will be greatly missed,” KFPD said.