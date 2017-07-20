FBI renews search for man accused of sex crimes in Oregon

Portland, Ore. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is renewing the search for a long-term fugitive charged with sex crimes in Oregon.
Barrett Preston Busschau was indicted in 1993 by a Clackamas County Jury for the alleged molestation of five girls between the ages of 10 and 15, according to the FBI.
Busschau was booked into jail and released pending trial. He never made it to his next court appearance.
He was subsequently charged with failure to appear and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Busschau, now 42 years old, may have traveled to California or Panama following his disappearance.
While the last known sighting of the South African man was in his home county, police believe there may be people still living in Oregon–specifically the Portland area–who may have information that could lead investigators to Busschau.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip to https://www.fbi.gov/tips