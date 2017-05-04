Police: Naked hot tubbing, fight led to Medford shooting

Medford, Ore.- A man visiting Medford from New Mexico is facing attempted murder charges after an incident in a hot tub led to a shooting.
Police say it all started when the owner of a home on Eagle Trace Lane showed up to find 53-year-old Charles Curtis naked in a hot tub with the owner’s long term girlfriend. The two men got into a fight, then the homeowner told Curtis to leave.
Several minutes later, police say the homeowner found that Curtis was still in the house and still naked. They started fighting again and, according to police, Curtis shot the homeowner in the upper torso.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released, however police say he underwent surgery and is expected to survive.