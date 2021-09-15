Police release identity of Ashland-area murder suspect

ASHLAND, Ore. – Investigators are releasing more information about a fatal stabbing that happened just outside of Ashland.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a stabbing at a home in the 300 block of Eagle Mill Road.
Numerous agencies responded to the scene and were able to quickly catch the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ashland resident Auriel Zipher Scattergood.
The stabbing victim did not survive. Their name will be released after family members have been notified.
The victim’s dog was injured in the altercation and received care from a local veterinary clinic.
Scattergood is in the Jackson County Jail charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and aggravated animal abuse.
No further information was released by investigators.