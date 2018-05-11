Police respond to reported shooting at S. California high school

PALMDALE, Calif. – One individual is in custody after a reported shooting at a southern California high school Friday morning.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said at about 7:00 a.m., they received reports of a possible shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale.
At 8:14 a.m., the sheriff’s office said one person was detained in connection with the incident. Deputies remained on scene searching the campus. The high school was eventually cleared for the continuing investigation.
Deputies reported one person had been shot in the arm at the high school. That person was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
One firearm was recovered and one juvenile male was detained, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office said.
