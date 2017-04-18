Police search for missing Grants Pass man

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are actively searching for a man who was reported missing from his Grants Pass home.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Joe Mack Turnham Jr. was reported missing by his family after he said he was going rock collecting in the Granite Hill Road area and never returned.
Turnham was last seen Sunday afternoon. He was driving a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Oregon plate 427GAJ.
He is described by police at a white man, 5’11” tall, 180 pounds, with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. He usually wears knee-length shorts and a fedora.
If you see Turnham or his vehicle, call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.