Washington teen arrested after threatening Snapchat photo

LONGVIEW, Wash. – A 14-year-old boy Washington was arrested after he sent a threatening photo to people on Snapchat, according to Longview police.
KGW reports the teen told police the whole thing was a joke, but the image worried hundreds of people who called the dispatch center concerned about a potential threat.
The photo, taken by someone holding a pistol, shows a boy with what appears to be a compact rifle. A caption with the photo read, “Don’t go to school tomorrow (markmorris).”
Detectives eventually determined the teens were holding replica weapons that fire BBs.
The boy who took the photo said he didn’t want to harm anyone at the school, but police don’t think the “joke” is a laughing matter.
“In this day, and age, we cannot joke and say ‘don’t go to school tomorrow I have a gun’,” said Longview Police Captain Robert Huhta.
The boy holding the rifle didn’t know about the threatening caption, so he won’t be charged with any crime.
Police said both teen are cooperating with the investigation. The replica guns are being held as evidence.