Police searching for missing central Oregon woman

Madras, Ore. – Police are looking for a 67-year-old Madras woman who hasn’t been seen in over a week.
The Newport Police Department said Marilyn Sue Lancaster left her home on Saturday, April 29.
Lancaster’s friends told police it is not normal for her to leave without notifying anyone.
Police describe Lancaster at about 5’2” and 140 pounds.
She may have left Madras in a blue 2006 Subaru Outback with Oregon plate 141 CRZ.
Officers said Lancaster is known for enjoying the outdoors and fishing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madras police at 541-475-2424.