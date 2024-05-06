Oregon Humane Society President adopts Josephine County dog

Posted by Natalie Sirna May 6, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Humane Society’s president and CEO has a new dog, who traveled all the way from Josephine county.

Last month, NBC5 News reported the Oregon Humane Society successfully transferred 60 dogs up to Portland from the Jackson and Josephine county animal shelters, assisting with their over-capacity issues. One of those dogs from Josephine county, Melrose, was originally found as a stray.

More recently, Sharon Harmon, Oregon Humane Society president and CEO, adopted Melrose after staff recommended the two might be a good fit, and they clicked instantly.

Harmon recently lost her beloved shepherd in mid-March, after surgery complications. Now Melrose, renamed Josie, is enjoying her new life as top dog at OHS.

 

Natalie Sirna
