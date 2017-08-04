Police searching for missing woman

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police are looking for a 72-year-old woman who voluntarily left her home and hasn’t returned.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said Ouida Myra Cundiff left her home with her small dog on August 2.
Since she left, her family has been unable to locate her. She may have planned on driving to another state, KCSO said.
According to police, Cundiff doesn’t have a cell phone she may have difficulty returning home.
KSCO has notified law enforcement agencies in neighboring states about Cundiff’s situation.
She was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and denim pants.
Cundiff was driving a 2014 silver Mazda CX5 with Oregon plate 940 HJK.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cundiff should call police immediately.