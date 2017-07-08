Police: Shots fired in Medford

Medford, Ore. – Police say shots were fired in Medford after an altercation in the vicinity of North Oakdale and North Holly Streets in Medford.
Dispatchers began receiving reports of the shooting around 4:00 p.m. Friday.
Police are still in the early stages of the investigation, but they say it appears the occupants of two vehicles were involved in an altercation when shots were fired as one of the vehicles left the scene.
Medford Police have not released any more details, but they did say they will issue a press release about the shooting at a later time.