Police warns about ATM skimming devices

Ashland, Ore. — Ashland Police Department is the latest to warn you about ATM skimmers. Around the region, those warnings have become more and more common. The question now – would you recognize a skimmer if you saw one?
This is the second time in the past two-and-a-half months that this Rogue Credit Union location in Ashland has been targeted, and in today’s technology – Ashland Police Department said, most likely, it won’t be the last, which is why police are urging the public to be aware.
“It’s a problem in Oregon, it’s a problem nationwide,” said Deputy Chief Warren Hensman, Ashland Police Department.
He said the Rogue Valley is no stranger to ATM skimming devices.
“They look exactly like the credit card or debit card insert,” Deputy Chief Hensman said.
Which is why you need to be aware.
“Don’t be afraid just to reach out and kind of wiggle that insert a little bit and take a look around it,” Deputy Chief Hensman said.
the deputy chief says to look out for anything out of the ordinary *before inserting your card. A big giveaway — is glue residue around the reader.
“The skimmer will be retrieved later on. So when it’s fixed to the ATM machine, it’s not fixed on there with concrete – it has to be somewhat easy to remove later on,” Deputy Chief Hensman said.
Ashland Police is using this incident as a reminder to regularly check your accounts – debit or credit – look out for any unusual charges or withdrawals.