Politician who supported Oregon’s distracted driving law cited for using phone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – An Oregon state representative got caught using her cellphone while driving and said she is now having to pay the price for a bill she supported.
State Rep. Julie Parrish was on her way to the KATU News studios for an interview when she says she picked up her phone to look for directions — something that is illegal under the new law.
The state’s new cellphone and device law went into effect Oct. 1.
Parrish was pulled over and issued a ticket, which is $265 for the first offense.
