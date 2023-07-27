Progress continues on Golden Fire with 15% containment

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Fire crews in Klamath County are continuing to make progress on the Golden Fire.

The fire is now at just over 2,100 acres after re-mapping revealed more accurate acreage.

It’s also 15% contained and 100% lined.

We told you earlier this week that a fiber optic line to Lake County was damaged by the fire.

That’s also impacting firefighters.

“We’re being affected by it because we have no communications with Lakeview,” ODF Klamath-Lake spokesperson Jennifer Case said. “Lakeview interagency fire dispatch is how our resources over here get dispatched. It’s not affecting us too much on the actual fire on our ability to mop up we need to do to secure this fire.”

ODF said crews have been at work restoring those lines as mop up continues on the fire.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office previously said it believed the fire was caused by an illegal marijuana grow.

KCSO now says that is not the case.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

