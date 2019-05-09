North Korea launches “unidentified” projectile

SINO-RI, North Korea (CNN) – North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, according to South Korea’s military on Thursday.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the government “suspects” that the North has launched two “short-range missiles”.
In a statement released shortly after the launch, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the estimated range of each projectile was between about 165 miles and 260 miles.
The move adds yet another complication into the stalled negotiations with the United States and peace talks with South Korea.
The launch took place at 4:30 p.m. local time, in the Sino-ri area in the country’s western Pyongbuk Province, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Thursday’s firing comes less than a week after Pyongyang tested several new weapons systems, the first confirmed launches of their kind since 2017.