Portland felons charged after appearing in music video with stolen gun, prosecutors say

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two Portlanders were charged with illegally possessing a stolen handgun after they flaunted the weapon on a YouTube video.
The Department of Justice said 28-year-old Christopher Eugene Miller and 27-year-old Kebrin Larry Jones were seen holding a stolen Taurus .45-caliber handgun in a publicly available music video posted on YouTube.
On January 7, 2020 it was announced Miller and Jones have been formally indicted for possessing the gun. They now join 34-year-old Desmond Boris Washington, who was also charged after the video was recorded.
According to prosecutors, all three suspects are convicted felons who aren’t allowed to have firearms.
The DOJ said the stolen gun has been recovered.